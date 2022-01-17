AP High School Basketball Rankings – January 17

WOAY – The latest Associated Press rankings were announced Monday for both girls and boys high school basketball. Area teams receiving in their respective classes in bold.

GIRLS

CLASS AAAA: #1 Huntington, #2 Morgantown (tie), #2 Wheeling Park (tie), #4 Cabell Midland, #5 Greenbrier East, #6 Princeton, #7 Capital, #8 Buckhannon-Upshur, #9 Parkersburg, #10 George Washington. Receiving votes: Washington, Woodrow Wilson, Parkersburg South, University

CLASS AAA: #1 Fairmont Senior, #2 North Marion, #3 Logan, #4 Wayne, #5 Nitro, #6 East Fairmont, #7 Philip Barbour (tie), #7 PikeView (tie), #9 Robert C. Byrd, #10 Winfield. Receiving votes: Ripley, Keyser, Herbert Hoover, Shady Spring

CLASS AA: #1 Parkersburg Catholic, #2 Wyoming East, #3 Petersburg, #4 Frankfort, #5 St. Marys, #6 Summers County, #7 Charleston Catholic (tie), #7 Mingo Central (tie), #9 Ritchie County, #10 Williamstown. Receiving votes: Trinity, Chapmanville, Buffalo, South Harrison

CLASS A: #1 Gilmer County, #2 Cameron, #3 Tucker County, #4 Tolsia, #5 Clay-Battelle, #6 St. Joseph Central, #7 Doddridge County, #8 Webster County, #9 Tug Valley, #10 Calhoun County. Receiving votes: Union, River View, Pendleton County, Greenbrier West, Madonna

BOYS

CLASS AAAA: #1 Morgantown, #2 Parkersburg South, #3 Jefferson, #4 George Washington, #5 South Charleston, #6 Huntington, #7 Musselman, #8 Hedgesville, #9 Martinsburg, #10 Capital. Receiving votes: Spring Mills, University, St. Albans, Princeton, Oak Hill

CLASS AAA: #1 Logan, #2 Shady Spring, #3 Fairmont Senior, #4 Winfield, #5 Wheeling Central Catholic, #6 East Fairmont, #7 Elkins, #8 Herbert Hoover, #9 Berkeley Springs, #10 Ripley. Receiving votes: Grafton, Notre Dame, Scott, Robert C. Byrd, Westside, Lewis County, Lincoln, Nitro

CLASS AA: #1 Poca, #2 St. Marys, #3 Bluefield, #4 Williamstown, #5 Ravenswood, #6 South Harrison, #7 Chapmanville, #8 Mingo Central, #9 Charleston Catholic, #10 Wyoming East. Receiving votes: Roane County, Clay County

CLASS A: #1 Greater Beckley Christian, #2 James Monroe, #3 St. Joseph Central, #4 Man, #5 Tug Valley, #6 Tucker County, #7 Greenbrier West, #8 Tygarts Valley, #9 Webster County, #10 Pendleton County. Receiving votes: Cameron, Mount View, Clay-Battelle, Harman

