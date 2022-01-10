AP High School Basketball Rankings – January 10

WOAY – The latest Associated Press rankings were announced Monday for both girls and boys high school basketball. Area teams receiving in their respective classes in bold.

GIRLS

CLASS AAAA: #1 Huntington, #2 Morgantown, #3 Wheeling Park, #4 Cabell Midland, #5 Greenbrier East, #6 Princeton, #7 Buckhannon-Upshur, #8 George Washington, #9 Capital, #10 Parkersburg. Receiving votes: Washington, Woodrow Wilson, Parkersburg South, Martinsburg, Bridgeport

CLASS AAA: #1 Fairmont Senior, #2 North Marion, #3 Logan, #4 Nitro, #5 Wayne, #6 PikeView, #7 East Fairmont, #8 Philip Barbour, #9 Robert C. Byrd, #10 Winfield. Receiving votes: Ripley, Lincoln, Keyser, Hampshire, Midland Trail, Shady Spring

CLASS AA: #1 Parkersburg Catholic, #2 Frankfort, #3 Wyoming East, #4 Petersburg, #5 St. Marys, #6 Summers County, #7 Mingo Central, #8 Ritchie County, #9 Charleston Catholic, #10 Williamstown. Receiving votes: Trinity, South Harrison, Ravenwood

CLASS A: #1 Gilmer County, #2 Cameron, #3 Tucker County, #4 Tolsia, #5 St. Joseph Central (tie), #5 Clay-Battelle (tie), #7 Tug Valley (tie), #7 Doddridge County (tie), #9 Webster County, #10 Calhoun County. Receiving votes: River View, James Monroe, Madonna, Union, Pendleton County

BOYS

CLASS AAAA: #1 Morgantown, #2 George Washington, #3 Jefferson, #4 Parkersburg, #5 Hedgesville, #6 South Charleston, #7 Musselman, #8 University, #9 Martinsburg (tie), #9 Cabell Midland (tie). Receiving votes: Huntington, Capital, St. Albans, John Marshall, Greenbrier East, Spring Mills, Woodrow Wilson, Wheeling Park

CLASS AAA: #1 Logan, #2 Shady Spring, #3 Fairmont Senior, #4 Winfield, #5 Wheeling Central Catholic, #6 Herbert Hoover, #7 East Fairmont, #8 Elkins, #9 Berkeley Springs, #10 Nitro. Receiving votes: Grafton, Ripley, Robert C. Byrd, North Marion, Notre Dame, Keyser

CLASS AA: #1 Poca, #2 St. Marys, #3 Williamstown, #4 Bluefield, #5 Ravenswood, #6 South Harrison, #7 Charleston Catholic, #8 Chapmanville, #9 Mingo Central, #10 Wyoming East. Receiving votes: Clay County, Roane County, Buffalo, Magnolia

CLASS A: #1 Greater Beckley Christian, #2 James Monroe, #3 Man, #4 St. Joseph Central, #5 Tug Valley, #6 Greenbrier West, #7 Tucker County, #8 Tygarts Valley, #9 Webster County, #10 Cameron. Receiving votes: Pendleton County, Tolsia, Clay-Battelle, Wahama, Mount View, Madonna, Harman

Related