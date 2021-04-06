AP Girls Basketball Rankings – April 5

WOAY – The latest Associated Press girls high school basketball rankings were released on Monday. As of Monday evening, there were some errors regarding the boys basketball polls, which have not been re-released. Area teams are in bold.

GIRLS

CLASS AAAA: #1 Huntington, #2 Cabell Midland, #3 Wheeling Park, #4 George Washington, #5 Morgantown, #6 Woodrow Wilson, #7 University, #8 Capital, #9 Bridgeport, #10 Spring Valley. Receiving votes: Parkersburg, Jefferson, Parkersburg South, Martinsburg, Buckhannon-Upshur, Riverside

CLASS AAA: #1 Fairmont Senior, #2 North Marion, #3 St. Joseph Central, #4 Nitro, #5 Wayne, #6 Logan, #7 PikeView, #8 East Fairmont, #9 Lincoln County, #10 Midland Trail. Receiving votes: Lincoln, Hampshire

CLASS AA: #1 Parkersburg Catholic, #2 Wyoming East, #3 St. Marys, #4 Frankfort, #5 Mingo Central, #6 Williamstown, #7 Charleston Catholic, #8 Summers County, #9 Petersburg, #10 Ritchie County. Receiving votes: Trinity

CLASS A: #1 Gilmer County, #2 Tucker County, #3 Webster County, #4 Calhoun County, #5 Cameron, #6 Tug Valley, #7 James Monroe, #8 River View, #9 Tolsia, #10 Sherman. Receiving votes: Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County

