ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – An Ansted woman faces drug charges in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, last night a deputy contacted a subject who was walking in the area of Hawks Nest State Park that was carrying luggage and a motorcycle helmet.

While speaking with the subject, it was found that she was in possession of multiple individually packaged units of methamphetamines, heroin and scales.

Megan Mullins of Ansted was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. She will now await court proceedings.

