Ansted woman arrested on fraud, petit larceny charges

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – An Ansted woman is arrested on multiple charges.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies began an investigation into a possible fraud incident back in October. During the investigation, they determined a female had stolen debit card information from a roommate and electronically transferred money from the victim’s bank account to herself through the Facebook Pay feature.

Gabriella C. Prather, 27, is charged with the Felony offenses of Fraud with an Access Device and the misdemeanor offense of petit larceny. Prather was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

