Ansted man facing felony destruction of property charges in Fayette County

Ansted, WV (WOAY) – An Ansted man is facing charges in Fayette County following a disturbance call from residents. Fayette County officials have charged Ryan M. Hall, 29, with felony destruction of property, misdemeanor assault, and trespassing.

Deputies responded to the 911 call after midnight on Master Hill road in Ansted, finding a new pickup truck with large dents in it upon arrival. Authorities spoke with the callers who reported a man acting erratically in their yard.

When the residents told the man to leave the property, they said he attempted to attack them and damaged their truck. Authorities made contact with the suspect and reported he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. They transported Hall to Southern Regional Jail to await further court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-74-3590, through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

