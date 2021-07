HICO, WV (WOAY) – An Ansted man is facing drug charges in Fayette County.

On Saturday evening, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Sunday Road in Hico for an infraction. A subsequent search yielded multiple individually packaged units of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Jeremy Holstine of Ansted is charged with two counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He will now await court proceedings.

