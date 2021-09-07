Ansted man faces felony charges after altercation with son

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – An Ansted man is facing felony allegations from altercation with adult son.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to an altercation in the Ansted area between a man and his adult son.

During the incident, the father ran over the son with a side-by-side ATV, then crashed into a creek. The son was medically transported to the hospital for treatment

.