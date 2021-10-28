Ansted Elementary students participate in yearly Halloween walk

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – A local elementary school hosts a mini parade to visit a nursing home.

Ansted Elementary does a yearly Halloween walk to meet with nursing home residents and share some community joy.

Due to COVID-19, they had to change things up and have the students wave from the windows this year.

However, the principal says it’s still a great tradition to get the students out and about, even if they had to make some changes

“It just builds community support with the kids,” principal Marchelle Bowling said. “It’s something fun, and with the costumes it’s just another way to show some school spirit.”

The students were guided by their teachers as they walked down the street dressed in their Halloween costumes.

As well, two local businesses teamed up to give the kids free ice cream during their walk. One was Dixie’s Drive-In, which opened just a few months ago.

