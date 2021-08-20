Another nearly 1,000 cases added to WV’s COVID toll

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 20, 2021, there have been 3,269,169 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 177,533 total cases and 3,008 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 3,151 2,867 284 86 Greenbrier 2,091 1,968 123 66 McDowell 1,369 1,272 97 27 Mercer 3,737 3,503 234 129 Monroe 1,089 1,026 63 18 Nicholas 1,467 1,339 128 26 Pocahontas 443 424 19 12 Raleigh 5,472 4,976 496 106 Summers 764 724 40 23 Wyoming 2,198 2,006 192 41

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 428 131 49

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Harrison County, an 89-year old male from Ohio County, a 76-year old male from Wood County, a 74-year old male from Upshur County, a 48-year old male from Jefferson County, a 60-year old male from Wetzel County, and a 53-year old female from Wood County.

“As we send sympathies to these families, I urge everyone in West Virginia to do their part to reduce the spread of this virus and prevent further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,727), Berkeley (13,854), Boone (2,299), Braxton (1,133), Brooke (2,333), Cabell (9,853), Calhoun (424), Clay (602), Doddridge (677), Fayette (3,888), Gilmer (960), Grant (1,372), Greenbrier (3,040), Hampshire (2,030), Hancock (2,956), Hardy (1,657), Harrison (6,673), Jackson (2,416), Jefferson (5,084), Kanawha (16,558), Lewis (1,559), Lincoln (1,748), Logan (3,540), Marion (5,024), Marshall (3,885), Mason (2,298), McDowell (1,786), Mercer (5,632), Mineral (3,123), Mingo (2,953), Monongalia (9,880), Monroe (1,315), Morgan (1,369), Nicholas (2,077), Ohio (4,643), Pendleton (749), Pleasants (1,013), Pocahontas (750), Preston (3,074), Putnam (5,821), Raleigh (7,668), Randolph (3,185), Ritchie (808), Roane (747), Summers (914), Taylor (1,434), Tucker (599), Tyler (832), Upshur (2,376), Wayne (3,533), Webster (658), Wetzel (1,620), Wirt (490), Wood (8,600), Wyoming (2,294).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Ohio, Taylor, and Wood counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Grant County:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (please do not block the fire station entrance)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Marshall County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (Former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Taylor County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wood County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV

Related