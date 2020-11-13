Another day of double-digit deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 13, 2020, there have been 898,730 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 31,639 total cases and 565 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 923 777 146 30 Greenbrier 282 190 92 5 McDowell 237 102 135 0 Mercer 990 517 473 36 Monroe 288 235 53 8 Nicholas 240 181 59 3 Pocahontas 79 76 3 0 Raleigh 1,074 894 180 15 Summers 197 102 95 4 Wyoming 481 241 240 6

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 339 104 34

A report from Monday, November 13, when 27 deaths were added to the state’s death count, a 76-year old male from Mercer County has been determined to be a duplicate and therefore reduced the total deaths to 554 prior to today’s report.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old male from Wayne County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 69-year old female from McDowell County, a 91-year old male from Brooke County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Hancock County, an 84-year old male from Ritchie County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Barbour County, and a 95-year old female from Cabell County.

“We mourn the heartbreaking loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (249), Berkeley (2,098), Boone (492), Braxton (91), Brooke (346), Cabell (2,016), Calhoun (44), Clay (94), Doddridge (85), Fayette (923), Gilmer (169), Grant (222), Greenbrier (282), Hampshire (194), Hancock (332), Hardy (140), Harrison (828), Jackson (483), Jefferson (854), Kanawha (4,456), Lewis (189), Lincoln (333), Logan (889), Marion (545), Marshall (693), Mason (226), McDowell (237), Mercer (990), Mineral (496), Mingo (805), Monongalia (2,655), Monroe (288), Morgan (193), Nicholas (240), Ohio (924), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (54), Pocahontas (79), Preston (301), Putnam (1,285), Raleigh (1,074), Randolph (526), Ritchie (88), Roane (127), Summers (197), Taylor (200), Tucker (72), Tyler (98), Upshur (345), Wayne (743), Webster (44), Wetzel (306), Wirt (63), Wood (1,375), Wyoming (481).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton and Monroe counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Fayette, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Marshall, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Ohio, Preston, Putnam, Randolph, Wayne, Wetzel, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 56 N. Brandenburg Street, Belington, WV

Berkeley County

3:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N, Hedgesville, WV

Fayette County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd, Romney, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Central Hampshire Park, Central Hampshire Park Road, Augusta, WV

Jackson County

8:00 AM -12:00 PM, Sandyville Senior Center, 29 Gilmore Drive, Sandyville, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, The Greene Center, 10494 Charleston Rd., Kenna, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lewis County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Stonewall Home Oxygen, 456 Marketplace Mall, Weston, WV

Lincoln County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Piggly Wiggly, 8337 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Robert C. Byrd Locks and Dam Recreational Area, Apple Grove, WV

Mineral County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Rt. 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, The Williamson Charge First United Methodist Church, 2nd Avenue at Dickinson Street, Williamson, WV

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Williamson Health & Wellness Center, 183 2nd Ave., Williamson, WV (At the Tent)

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Monroe County

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV (Call ­­­­­304-772-3064 for appointment)

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, Monroe Health Center Peterstown, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (Call 304-753-4336 for appointment)

Nicholas County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, St. Luke’s Methodist Church, 18001 Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station, Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

Preston County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department, 291 Kingwood Street, Reedsville, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, WesBanco Bank, 81 Morgantown Street, Bruceton Mills, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Valley Park, 1 Valley Drive, Hurricane, WV

Randolph County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Tygart Valley Fire Company, 250 S, Dailey, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Wetzel County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Wetzel County 4H Grounds, 1821 Mountaineer Drive, New Martinsville, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Valley High School, 4 Lumber Jack Lane, Pine Grove, WV

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Hundred High School, 3490 Hornet Highway, Hundred, WV

Wood County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Worthington Elementary, 2500 36th Street, Parkersburg, WV

Wyoming County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Oceana Square, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

1:30 PM – 5:30 PM, Southern WV Community and Technical College, 128 College Drive, Saulsville, WV

For more testing locations, including pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. New sites are added daily.