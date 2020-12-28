Anonymous donor pledges $15,000 toward reward in ongoing Berkeley County arson investigation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)-An anonymous donor has pledged $15,000 toward the reward in the ongoing investigation of Sunday’s Berkeley County arson fire that resulted in the fatal injury of a W.Va. Air National Guard firefighter.

Up to $20,000 is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Anyone with any information is urged to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at (800) 233-3473.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the W.Va. State Police continue to investigate the 1:56 a.m. fire that resulted in the death of Senior Airman Logan Young, 30.

A firefighter assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg, Young helped respond to a mutual aid call for a structure fire on Charles Town Road. Investigators have connected that fire with a second structure fire, also on Charles Town Road in neighboring Jefferson County, earlier that morning. The ongoing investigation has determined that both fires, of vacant and unused structures about 3.1 miles apart, were set intentionally.