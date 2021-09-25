Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s held at a local welcome center

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – An annual fundraiser that the Alzheimer’s Association has been hosting for over 20 years, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held at the J.W and Hazel Ruby Welcome Center along Route 19, and several teams of sponsors came out to make their donations and walk the little over a mile walk in an effort to help find a cure for the disease. In addition, raffles, giveaways, and door prizes were being given to help raise even more funds for the effort.

“When you see someone with Alzheimer’s and you see their families, as well, it’s not only difficult for the patient, it’s also difficult for those families, and we just really want them to know that with the Alzheimer’s Association, they do have support,” says Melissa Menei, Chairperson for New River Region Walk.

The association needs to raise around $6,000 more dollars, and you can help with that effort by donating by December 31. You can visit alz.org to find out more.

Related