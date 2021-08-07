Annual Captain Thurmond’s Challenge held in downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – An extreme triathlon that has been going on for nearly 22 years and the fourth year being sponsored by New River Health, The Captain Thurmond’s Challenge was held yet again this year right in the heart of downtown Fayetteville.

Broken down into different teams from Solo, Relay, and Raft teams, the race consists of these teams facing the challenge of almost 30 miles of trail running, mountain biking, kayaking, and whitewater rafting throughout the New River Gorge National Park, all starting and ending in downtown Fayetteville, and many people come out every year to show their support for the racers.

“It brings a lot of people to the community, we have a lot of different states representative, I think we have about 10 states here right now. It brings families, it brings everybody together, all of our local businesses benefit from it and they’re awesome supporters of the race,” says Sarah Coffey, race director.

These local businesses contributed prizes for participants of the race, while winners of the solo teams were given cash payouts.

