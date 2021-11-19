Annual Angel Tree Ceremony invites hundreds to Crossroads Mall

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) -Hospice of Southern West Virginia invited the community out for their Angel Tree Ceremony at the Crossroads Mall.

According to the Hospice of Southern West Virginia, the angel tree ceremony is meant to memorialize and honor someone special to you.

Patrons could purchase memorial angels to be put on the tree that have their loved ones’ names on them.

“For us, these angels represent our patients,” Hospice of Southern West Virginia CEO Janett Green said. “Our staff draw close to our patients and their families. And we look forward to this time to reconnect with many of you.”

The memorial angels are displayed on trees at Crossroads Mall and other locations around the area.

