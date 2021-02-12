Amir Powell to play football at WV State

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton senior Amir Powell signed a letter of intent Thursday to continue his football career at West Virginia State.

Powell, who is one of several Tiger seniors who play at the next level, was one of the team’s leading rushers as Princeton reached the Class AAA quarterfinals. He received All-State Honorable Mention from the West Virginia Sportswriters Association in 2020.

Powell, who plans to major in sociology, says he felt West Virginia State was the best fit for him, and also says being able to play this season taught him and the team about overcoming obstacles.