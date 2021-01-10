Ambulance service offers free weekend COVID-19 testing opportunity

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Free weekend COVID testing was offered at Beckley ARH on Sunday, January 10.

The testing was conducted by ARH sponsor Best Ambulance and was held from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. Within just 45 minutes of starting, their team had already tested roughly 75 people.

Director of Best Ambulance Ryan Bragg said they wanted to provide some extra testing opportunities for those who find it difficult to make it out on a weekday.

“We’ve heard from a lot of people that they’d really like to see a weekend clinic because of jobs and other obligations. So we thought we would come out on a Sunday and try to give the community the opportunity to come out and test on a weekend,” Bragg said.

Best Ambulance said they’d be open to more weekend testing opportunities, but no more are planned at this time.