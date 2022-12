Ona, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia has issued an amber alert for Mila Carf, age 6, abducted by her non-custodial mother, Shana Carf, on December 13.

Authorities believe they are traveling in a white 2014 4-door Toyota corolla, West Virginia, registration 33g810.

The child is believed to be in grave danger.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts, please contact the West Virginia state police at 304-558-7778, your local 911, or *sp on your cellphone.

