Aly Holdren signs with WVU Tech volleyball

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Shady Spring senior Aly Holdren signed a letter of intent Friday to play volleyball at WVU Tech next year.

Holdren, who says she will major in forensic investigation, was a part of the Lady Tigers’ run of three straight Class AA state championship round appearances; they won the state championship in 2020, her favorite memory from high school.

Holdren says she originally wasn’t going to play volleyball at the next level, but is happy that the Golden Bears are close to home.

All three of Shady Spring’s seniors have now signed to play volleyball in college. Peydon Smith signed with West Virginia Wesleyan in November, while Kelsie Dangerfield signed with Fairmont State in December.

