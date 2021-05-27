Almost 900,000 West Virginians have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 27, 2021, there have been 2,903,276 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 161,046 total cases and 2,792 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,858 2,703 145 78 Greenbrier 1,963 1,771 187 61 McDowell 1,218 1,139 74 25 Mercer 3,319 2,966 318 117 Monroe 958 906 44 17 Nicholas 1,302 1,038 247 20 Pocahontas 409 405 1 11 Raleigh 4,980 4,622 343 87 Summers 697 678 16 22 Wyoming 1,956 1,882 66 39

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 228 79 33

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old male from Wayne County, an 87-year old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Pocahontas County, and a 39-year old male from Wood County.

“Graduations, weddings, vacations, and family reunions are events no one wants to miss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “To participate safely, please schedule your COVID vaccine.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,481), Berkeley (12,633), Boone (2,137), Braxton (968), Brooke (2,221), Cabell (8,788), Calhoun (367), Clay (536), Doddridge (618), Fayette (3,507), Gilmer (873), Grant (1,283), Greenbrier (2,848), Hampshire (1,902), Hancock (2,834), Hardy (1,552), Harrison (5,973), Jackson (2,182), Jefferson (4,691), Kanawha (15,257), Lewis (1,258), Lincoln (1,535), Logan (3,202), Marion (4,549), Marshall (3,508), Mason (2,035), McDowell (1,587), Mercer (5,037), Mineral (2,914), Mingo (2,662), Monongalia (9,321), Monroe (1,164), Morgan (1,215), Nicholas (1,832), Ohio (4,272), Pendleton (707), Pleasants (952), Pocahontas (673), Preston (2,928), Putnam (5,272), Raleigh (6,945), Randolph (2,748), Ritchie (739), Roane (648), Summers (835), Taylor (1,248), Tucker (540), Tyler (736), Upshur (1,930), Wayne (3,161), Webster (525), Wetzel (1,376), Wirt (446), Wood (7,875), Wyoming (2,020).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton, Hardy, Pleasants, and Wetzel counties in this report.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit www.vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mingo, Morgan, Nicholas, and Putnam counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Hardy County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

