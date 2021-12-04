Alderson vehicle fire under investigation

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – Law enforcement is investigating a vehicle fire in Alderson.

At 9:30 p.m. Friday, the Alderson Police Department, Alderson Fire Department, Tri-County Fire Department, Alderson EMS and Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department responded to the fire on Elmwood Avenue. The fire was extinguished and evidence indicates the fire was arson.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information, or who might have seen anyone in the area between 9:00 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, is encouraged to contact the Alderson Police Department at 304-445-2916.

Stick with WOAY as more details emerge.

Related