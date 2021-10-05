Alderson man pleads guilty to child pornography offense

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – An Alderson man pleads guilty to production and attempted production of child pornography.

Jack Michael Smith, 34, was charged by indictments in the Southern District of West Virginia and the District of Oregon. The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon transferred their charges to the Southern District of West Virginia.

According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Smith uploaded child pornography from a computer in West Virginia to Kik Messenger to share with others in March 2019.

In October 2019, additional child pornography was shared from Smith’s account.

A conversation with another Kik user indicated ongoing sexual abuse of a minor female.

Smith admitted that he traveled from West Virginia to Oregon on a regular basis to engage in sexual activity with the minor female and took photographs of the minor female engaged in sexual activity with him.

Smith faces at least 15 years and up 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 28.

Related