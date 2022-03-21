Aircraft maintenance program coming to New River Community and Technical College

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – An aircraft maintenance program is now underway at New River Community and Technical College.

With the help of Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Congresswoman Carol Miller, the school is being awarded $300,000 in federal funds towards the operation. It will be a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certified Aircraft Maintenance School (AMTS) with an Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) rating.

“We’ve seen across the country that there is a need for people working in the aircraft maintenance field,” says Director of Communications at New River CTC, Jenni Canterbury. “We have a wonderful opportunity in Raleigh County to expand on that, and in order to bring in business to support the aircraft maintenance, we have to have trained workers.”

Students in the program will learn how to repair and maintain most aircraft parts, including engines, brakes, and landing gear.

The new program will work with the Raleigh County Memorial Airport and the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.

With a limited number of options like this close to home, it will be a beneficial opportunity for anyone aspiring to become an aircraft mechanic.

“Anyone who is interested in changing careers, maybe they’re interested in getting into the aviation industry, this will be a great opportunity for them and a great opportunity for our region as we bring in employers to the area,” Canterbury says.

Eventually, the school will use the funds to build a facility at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

New River CTC plans to start accepting students into the program by January of this year. Those interested can email aviation_info@newriver.edu.

Related