AG Morrisey urges new GOP House Majority to question SOS Blinken on response to fentanyl crisis

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges the new Republican U.S. House of Representatives majority to have U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken testify about his response to the country’s fentanyl crisis.

In a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Morrisey asked legislators to make the fentanyl crisis a high priority and conduct extensive oversight of the U.S. Department of State’s efforts and lack thereof to address fentanyl dealings with China and Mexico.

In 2021, the United States recorded 107,662 drug deaths, a 15% increase of 13,967 in 2020.

The increase is almost entirely due to fentanyl, with West Virginia reporting 1,194 fentanyl and other synthetic opioid deaths in 2021, a 10% increase from 1,083 in 2020.

