After multiple COVID-19 outbreaks, Fayette County schools return to full in-person learning this week

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County schools see a return to 100% in person learning.

The county has seen multiple schools on remote learning in recent weeks due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The Board of Education prefers in person learning to remote and is happy to see all students back in the building.

“We’re always glad to have our students back in school,” said Fayette County School Superintendent Gary Hough. “I think that’s extremely important to get our students back in the school buildings and to do what we need to do with our students. We know that remote learning, it works, but it’s not as effective as in-person instruction. It’s really important to get the in-person instruction to take place.”

Hough says officials will continue to monitor schools as COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state.

