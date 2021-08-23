Adventure On! Freedom Festival to include 9/11 Remembrance Concert

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve is gearing up for its first-ever Adventure On Freedom Festival, September 10 through the 12th, in celebration of a crazy year and to remember a date that will never be forgotten, and Adventures on the Gorge is partnering up with them to bring even more adventure to the festival.

“We are very excited to be a partner of the Summit, it’s an incredible facility, they have so much to offer, state-of-the-art rock climbing, ziplines, all kinds of outdoor adventures, and finally opening up for the public to come to view the property.”

The first time the Summit has opened its over 10,000 acre scout reserve to everyone for a weekend of camping, adventuring, and fun, Adventures on the Gorge is more than happy to give the festival-goers a chance to raft down the New and Gauley Rivers.

“It will be opening weekend for Gauley season which is perfect timing for us, both the upper and lower Gauley, we will have trips running all weekend long so people can take a break from all of the festivities going on over at the Summit and come raft with us.”

And with the area still being a freshly designated national park, the Adventures on the Gorge partnership with the festival will also give visitors a chance to experience the wild whitewater rapids that our New River Gorge National Park has to offer.

“I think a lot of people will be participating, especially with this being a national park now, which we’re very proud to be perched on the rim of the national park. And even though there will be a lot of people showing up, there’s tons of space so there’s lots of outdoor opportunities and nothing to worry about when it comes to numbers of people at this event.”

Adventures on the Gorge will have a booth set up at the festival and are already taking rafting trip reservations for that weekend. You can book your rafting trip for the Adventure On Festival by visiting adventureonfreedomfestival.com or by calling Adventures on the Gorge at (855)379-8738.

