Adventure Fayette County kicks off for summer 2021

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Adventure days are back in Fayette County.

Activities will be at the Fayetteville Town Park, the Mount Hope Park, the 4-H Park, the Midland Trail Community Center and the Smithers Gateway Center. All Fayette County children are encouraged to attend.

“It’s a free activity,” said Fayette County Prevention Coalition Director Suzanne Wood. “We offer hands-on things that they might not get to experience anywhere else. We have some wonderful partners that are volunteering to offer things like drums, like STEM activities, crafts. We also have an agility course and we have free lunch provided by Fayette County schools.

Adventure days will be every Tuesday through Thursday for the next eight weeks. Times and locations can be found on adventurefayette.org.

