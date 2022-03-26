Aden Isaacs signs with WV State football

HICO, WV (WOAY) – Midland Trail senior Aden Isaacs signed a letter of intent Friday to play football at West Virginia State next season.

Isaacs says he’d committed to the Yellow Jackets earlier this year, but wanted to wait until Friday for a ceremony to celebrate with family and coaches.

This is one of multiple signings for Midland Trail in recent weeks; three student-athletes all signed letters of intent on Monday, while Meghan Gill signed with Alderson Broaddus basketball last week.

