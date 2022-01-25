Active Southern West Virginia taking sign ups for three signature races

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Outdoor enthusiasts have something to look forward to in the coming months.

Active Southern West Virginia is now taking sign-ups for three foot races around the greater New River Gorge area.

They include a Run the Summit race at the Bechtel Summit Reserve this April, then later on there’s the New River Gorge Rim to Rim in May and the Bridge Day 5k later in October.

Active Southern West Virginia Executive Director Melanie Seiler says it’s a great opportunity to stay active this year.

“It’s a great way to stick to the new year’s resolution and give yourself a goal. Some races you can walk, others you can run, and it’s definitely all family-friendly.”

Registration is available right now for all races. Check out Active Southern West Virginia online if you’re interested in running.

