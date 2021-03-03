Active Southern West Virginia preparing for spring with more community activities

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Active Southern West Virginia is prepping for the spring with some new community activities.

According to executive director Melanie Seiler, with some updates to the Piney Creek Trail System in recent months, the organization is excited to offer even more programs in the near future.

“The Piney Creek Trails, the trails located behind the soccer complex in Beckley, are approaching ten miles available,” Seiler said. “There’s been work done to improve bridges and put signage up.”

The Piney Creek Watershed Association has been working on trail development in recent months, and they may even move forward on rock climbing initiatives in the area.

Most recently, Active Southern West Virginia finished its first six weeks of the Walk With Ease program, which encouraged locals to get outside and be active.

Walk with Ease saw nine people complete the program. One individual participated three days a week and claimed they saw weight loss and improved flexibility.

In the near future, Active Southern West Virginia will offer a running group, it’s Refit class will be offered in-person, and even community hikes will take place on March 20 and 28.

The organization will also continue its online yoga and community challenges. For International Women’s Day they plan on hosting a community-wide scavenger hunt.

Walk With Ease signups are still available, and with the work done on the Piney Creek Trails, residents are encouraged to take advantage of these outdoor opportunities as the weather continues to warm.