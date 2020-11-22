Active Southern West Virginia kicks off weekly winter hiking series

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Active Southern West Virginia is starting a new winter hiking series.

The six week series will consist of a weekly hike on the Piney Creek Trail System, located near the Paul Cline Memorial Soccer Complex. The hikes are each Sunday starting at 2 P.M. and participants meet at the Soccer Complex parking lot.

Community Captain Levi Moore says the goal is to give residents an option to enjoy the outdoors even if the temperatures have started dropping.

“What Active Southern West Virginia would like to do is ideally encourage people to come out even if it is chilly and make sure they don’t see it as an obstacle or a boundary, but as a different kind of adventure for them to experience in the outdoors,” Moore said.

The hikes also feature many COVID precautions, such as social distancing and paperless sign ups.

To sign up, visit the Active Southern West Virginia event page here and click on the attached link to sign the online waiver.