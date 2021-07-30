Active COVID cases in WV surpass 2,000

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 30, 2021, there have been 3,120,149 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 167,016 total cases and 2,946 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,972 2,898 74 83 Greenbrier 2,019 1,992 27 65 McDowell 1,282 1,245 37 27 Mercer 3,510 3,448 62 129 Monroe 1,035 1,021 14 18 Nicholas 1,384 1,344 40 24 Pocahontas 416 410 6 12 Raleigh 5,156 5,087 69 101 Summers 731 728 3 22 Wyoming 2,021 1,976 45 41

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 133 54 20

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old male from Brooke County and a 42-year old male from Mason County.

“We have lost far too many West Virginians over the course of this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “It is critical that all who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine schedule an appointment with their medical provider, local pharmacy or through a community vaccination clinic.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,542), Berkeley (13,061), Boone (2,205), Braxton (1,052), Brooke (2,271), Cabell (9,089), Calhoun (403), Clay (548), Doddridge (653), Fayette (3,656), Gilmer (895), Grant (1,324), Greenbrier (2,922), Hampshire (1,939), Hancock (2,876), Hardy (1,590), Harrison (6,354), Jackson (2,299), Jefferson (4,868), Kanawha (15,712), Lewis (1,355), Lincoln (1,618), Logan (3,342), Marion (4,764), Marshall (3,609), Mason (2,132), McDowell (1,670), Mercer (5,286), Mineral (3,013), Mingo (2,820), Monongalia (9,512), Monroe (1,242), Morgan (1,271), Nicholas (1,955), Ohio (4,383), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (964), Pocahontas (690), Preston (2,978), Putnam (5,470), Raleigh (7,183), Randolph (2,891), Ritchie (774), Roane (673), Summers (870), Taylor (1,324), Tucker (551), Tyler (764), Upshur (2,028), Wayne (3,237), Webster (610), Wetzel (1,426), Wirt (469), Wood (8,050), Wyoming (2,106).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hardy County in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Fayette, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Preston, and Putnam counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Fayette County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV

Jefferson County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Preston County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley District Fair, 291 Kingwood Street, Reedsville, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is also available on the following dates:

Saturday, July 31:

Preston County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley District Fair, 291 Kingwood Street, Reedsville, WV

Sunday, August 1:

Preston County

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Council of Churches, First United Methodist Church, 301 West State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley District Fair, 291 Kingwood Street, Reedsville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

