Active COVID-19 cases surpass 7200 in WV

​CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 3, 2021, there have been 2,740,117 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 154,207 total cases and 2,686 deaths.

There were no deaths reported to DHHR in the last 24 hours.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,411), Berkeley (12,153), Boone (1,976), Braxton (903), Brooke (2,170), Cabell (8,599), Calhoun (284), Clay (475), Doddridge (573), Fayette (3,380), Gilmer (798), Grant (1,268), Greenbrier (2,756), Hampshire (1,767), Hancock (2,767), Hardy (1,502), Harrison (5,605), Jackson (2,037), Jefferson (4,531), Kanawha (14,688), Lewis (1,160), Lincoln (1,445), Logan (3,045), Marion (4,326), Marshall (3,381), Mason (1,984), McDowell (1,545), Mercer (4,733), Mineral (2,822), Mingo (2,516), Monongalia (9,120), Monroe (1,114), Morgan (1,143), Nicholas (1,600), Ohio (4,150), Pendleton (698), Pleasants (862), Pocahontas (661), Preston (2,848), Putnam (5,035), Raleigh (6,638), Randolph (2,532), Ritchie (693), Roane (604), Summers (801), Taylor (1,212), Tucker (524), Tyler (689), Upshur (1,843), Wayne (3,014), Webster (474), Wetzel (1,287), Wirt (406), Wood (7,693), Wyoming (1,966).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov . The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Gilmer, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mineral, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Wayne, and Webster counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Gilmer County:

7:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System – Waco Center, 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Morgan County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County:

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

Webster County;

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

