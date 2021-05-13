Active COVID-19 cases reduce to just over 6700

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 13, 2021, there have been 2,817,189 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 157,626 total cases and 2,751 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,823 2,618 205 76 Greenbrier 1,932 1,708 224 61 McDowell 1,213 1,099 114 23 Mercer 3,221 2,922 299 116 Monroe 942 887 55 17 Nicholas 1,233 1,007 226 19 Pocahontas 406 405 1 11 Raleigh 4,887 4,395 492 86 Summers 691 644 47 22 Wyoming 1,931 1,835 96 39

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 272 85 32

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 53-year old male from Mingo County, a 70-year old male from Lewis County, and a 74-year old male from Berkeley County.

“COVID-19 has hurt far too many West Virginia families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Building community immunity is our not-so-secret weapon to ending the pandemic. I urge all who are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,436), Berkeley (12,397), Boone (2,043), Braxton (932), Brooke (2,196), Cabell (8,701), Calhoun (347), Clay (506), Doddridge (599), Fayette (3,448), Gilmer (857), Grant (1,279), Greenbrier (2,806), Hampshire (1,837), Hancock (2,805), Hardy (1,529), Harrison (5,732), Jackson (2,125), Jefferson (4,620), Kanawha (14,976), Lewis (1,199), Lincoln (1,478), Logan (3,138), Marion (4,454), Marshall (3,468), Mason (2,006), McDowell (1,573), Mercer (4,856), Mineral (2,860), Mingo (2,579), Monongalia (9,203), Monroe (1,140), Morgan (1,184), Nicholas (1,704), Ohio (4,216), Pendleton (703), Pleasants (893), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,912), Putnam (5,166), Raleigh (6,790), Randolph (2,610), Ritchie (708), Roane (633), Summers (825), Taylor (1,229), Tucker (528), Tyler (718), Upshur (1,875), Wayne (3,098), Webster (490), Wetzel (1,345), Wirt (425), Wood (7,788), Wyoming (1,998).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Following the action of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanding the emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 15, West Virginia will immediately begin offering the vaccine to this age group. The West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines will coordinate this effort across the state with the help of partners including the West Virginia Department of Education, local health departments, pharmacies, and many others. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Gilmer, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Morgan, Putnam, and Raleigh counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

12:00 PM– 5:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Gilmer County:

7:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System – WACO Center, 186 Hospital Drive, Grantsville, WV

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Hardy County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise Street, Chapmanville, WV

Mingo County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Raleigh County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM – Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, 5950 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Bradley, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

