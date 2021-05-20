Active COVID-19 cases now down to less than 6,000

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 20, 2021, there have been 2,862,424 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 159,450 total cases and 2,769 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 49-year old female from Kanawha County and a 71-year old male from Mercer County.

“We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please honor these families by protecting yourself and others with the COVID-19 vaccine.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,464), Berkeley (12,523), Boone (2,089), Braxton (962), Brooke (2,203), Cabell (8,763), Calhoun (362), Clay (532), Doddridge (609), Fayette (3,476), Gilmer (870), Grant (1,277), Greenbrier (2,839), Hampshire (1,878), Hancock (2,819), Hardy (1,545), Harrison (5,828), Jackson (2,156), Jefferson (4,651), Kanawha (15,116), Lewis (1,237), Lincoln (1,509), Logan (3,171), Marion (4,505), Marshall (3,487), Mason (2,020), McDowell (1,579), Mercer (4,943), Mineral (2,883), Mingo (2,629), Monongalia (9,263), Monroe (1,150), Morgan (1,202), Nicholas (1,780), Ohio (4,242), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (927), Pocahontas (665), Preston (2,911), Putnam (5,222), Raleigh (6,883), Randolph (2,692), Ritchie (721), Roane (641), Summers (829), Taylor (1,233), Tucker (534), Tyler (729), Upshur (1,897), Wayne (3,138), Webster (504), Wetzel (1,369), Wirt (439), Wood (7,838), Wyoming (2,012).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. If you have not received your shot and need help finding one, call 1-833-734-0965 or visit www.vaccines.gov. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Hardy, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mingo, Morgan, Putnam, Ritchie, and Wood counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com /)

Hardy County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid

Ritchie County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Hospital, 138 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Wood County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Downtown Parkersburg, 315 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV