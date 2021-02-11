Active COVID-19 cases now down to 13,500+

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 11, 2021, there have been 2,028,981 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 126,420 total cases and 2,187 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,150 1,769 381 66 Greenbrier 1,634 1,226 408 50 McDowell 1,039 829 210 19 Mercer 2,751 2,266 485 98 Monroe 780 667 113 12 Nicholas 823 584 239 12 Pocahontas 368 360 8 9 Raleigh 3,274 2,352 922 53 Summers 574 547 27 21 Wyoming 1,616 1,385 231 32

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 362 97 47

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old female from Marion County, a 68-year old male from Marion County, a 67-year old male from Hancock County, a 75-year old male from Harrison County, a 75-year old female from Hardy County, (an additional) 75-year old female from Hardy County, a 92-year old female from Ohio County, a 78-year old male from Morgan County, a 73-year old male from Roane County, a 50-year old male from Cabell County, an 88-year old male from Berkeley County, and an 89-year old female from Summers County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The families of these residents are in our thoughts.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,154), Berkeley (9,332), Boone (1,502), Braxton (759), Brooke (1,957), Cabell (7,420), Calhoun (217), Clay (362), Doddridge (447), Fayette (2,526), Gilmer (661), Grant (1,021), Greenbrier (2,341), Hampshire (1,467), Hancock (2,547), Hardy (1,245), Harrison (4,688), Jackson (1,631), Jefferson (3,476), Kanawha (11,546), Lewis (966), Lincoln (1,169), Logan (2,581), Marion (3,535), Marshall (2,941), Mason (1,720), McDowell (1,314), Mercer (4,052), Mineral (2,550), Mingo (2,041), Monongalia (7,472), Monroe (918), Morgan (898), Nicholas (1,117), Ohio (3,507), Pendleton (604), Pleasants (788), Pocahontas (574), Preston (2,473), Putnam (4,011), Raleigh (4,429), Randolph (2,309), Ritchie (590), Roane (479), Summers (688), Taylor (1,052), Tucker (480), Tyler (600), Upshur (1,605), Wayne (2,526), Webster (280), Wetzel (1,043), Wirt (338), Wood (6,782), Wyoming (1,689).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton and Clay counties in this report.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.