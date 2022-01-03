Active COVID-19 cases in WV skyrocket to 15,000+ over holiday weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 3, 2022, there are currently 15,015 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 20 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,356 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Cabell County, a 60-year old male from Jefferson County, a 72-year old female from Ritchie County, a 69-year old female from Cabell County, a 63-year old female from Jackson County, an 88-year old male from Fayette County, a 38-year old male from Mason County, a 78-year old female from Ohio County, an 88-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Cabell County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old female from Raleigh County, a 57-year old male from Mingo County, an 87-year old male from Hardy County, an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old female from Lewis County, an 85-year old male from Hancock County, and an 83-year old male from Hancock County.

“Please use the start of the new year to take charge of your health,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I encourage you to make the decision to protect yourself, your family and your community by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine or booster.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (61), Berkeley (2,433), Boone (141), Braxton (115), Brooke (103), Cabell (810), Calhoun (25), Clay (43), Doddridge (24), Fayette (329), Gilmer (40), Grant (72), Greenbrier (295), Hampshire (160), Hancock (221), Hardy (159), Harrison (434), Jackson (130), Jefferson (1,042), Kanawha (1,277), Lewis (47), Lincoln (109), Logan (190), Marion (411), Marshall (243), Mason (147), McDowell (120), Mercer (436), Mineral (326), Mingo (167), Monongalia (870), Monroe (143), Morgan (215), Nicholas (190), Ohio (460), Pendleton (23), Pleasants (38), Pocahontas (41), Preston (231), Putnam (492), Raleigh (520), Randolph (178), Ritchie (44), Roane (80), Summers (78), Taylor (106), Tucker (8), Tyler (34), Upshur (148), Wayne (202), Webster (26), Wetzel (118), Wirt (20), Wood (457), Wyoming (183). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Hampshire, Hancock, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, McDowell, Mercer, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, and Upshur counties.

Barbour County:

7:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Blue Ridge Community & Technical College, 13650 Apple Harvest Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County:

8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Fayette County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County:

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Marion County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County:

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

McDowell County:

8:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Riverview High School, 512 Mountaineer Highway, Bradshaw, WV

8:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Southside K-8, 13509 Rocket Boys Drive, War, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Iaeger Elementary School, 359 High School Road, Iaeger, WV

Mercer County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Princeton High School, 1321 Stafford Drive, Princeton, WV

Mineral County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Keyser High School, 1 Tornado Way, Keyser, WV

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Potomac State College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Avenue, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County:

7:00 AM – 10:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Pendleton County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Pendleton County Middle/High School, 409 Maple Avenue, Franklin, WV

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center (parking lot), 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Ritchie County:

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Tyler/Wetzel Counties:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, United Methodist Church, 130 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Upshur County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department, 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV

Additionally, free COVID-19 testing is available for school-age children and their families as they return to school from winter break. Find details on all sites at https://dhhr.wv.gov/News/2021/Pages/Upcoming-Winter-Break-COVID-19-Testing-.aspx.

