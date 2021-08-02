Active COVID-19 cases in WV reach nearly 2500

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 2, 2021, there have been 3,133,703 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 167,681 total cases and 2,949 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 3,002 2,889 113 84 Greenbrier 2,025 1,997 28 65 McDowell 1,288 1,243 45 27 Mercer 3,532 3,464 68 129 Monroe 1,039 1,022 17 18 Nicholas 1,392 1,341 51 24 Pocahontas 417 408 9 12 Raleigh 5,184 5,075 109 101 Summers 733 728 5 22 Wyoming 2,027 1,968 59 41

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 152 67 20

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year-old male from Fayette County, a 78-year-old male from Lewis County, and a 78-year-old female from Logan County.

“Every life lost to this deadly virus leaves a hole in a family, a community and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I offer my deepest sympathies to all who are mourning a loved one today and encourage all West Virginians to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,544), Berkeley (13,123), Boone (2,213), Braxton (1,052), Brooke (2,278), Cabell (9,137), Calhoun (404), Clay (548), Doddridge (653), Fayette (3,688), Gilmer (900), Grant (1,325), Greenbrier (2,930), Hampshire (1,942), Hancock (2,881), Hardy (1,594), Harrison (6,374), Jackson (2,310), Jefferson (4,877), Kanawha (15,762), Lewis (1,376), Lincoln (1,623), Logan (3,347), Marion (4,784), Marshall (3,640), Mason (2,145), McDowell (1,672), Mercer (5,310), Mineral (3,016), Mingo (2,822), Monongalia (9,536), Monroe (1,245), Morgan (1,278), Nicholas (1,966), Ohio (4,403), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (967), Pocahontas (694), Preston (2,983), Putnam (5,486), Raleigh (7,225), Randolph (2,904), Ritchie (781), Roane (674), Summers (873), Taylor (1,328), Tucker (554), Tyler (768), Upshur (2,036), Wayne (3,262), Webster (615), Wetzel (1,434), Wirt (474), Wood (8,081), Wyoming (2,118).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov. Today is the last day to register for the sweepstakes.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Ritchie, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County:

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Ritchie County:

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Related