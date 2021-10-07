Active COVID-19 cases in WV at 11,500+

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 7, 2021, there are currently 11,629 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 27 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,866 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 4,578 4,291 287 109 Greenbrier 3,209 3,036 173 82 McDowell 2,039 1,840 199 42 Mercer 5,509 5,083 426 166 Monroe 1,610 1,553 57 25 Nicholas 2,310 2,115 195 38 Pocahontas 675 645 30 17 Raleigh 7,663 7,265 398 152 Summers 1,083 1,041 42 29 Wyoming 3,053 2,895 158 52

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 870 255 176

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old female from Wood County, a 73-year old female from Raleigh County, a 65-year old female from Hancock County, a 62-year old male from Taylor County, a 65-year old male from Preston County, a 75-year old male from Nicholas County, a 37-year old female from Mercer County, a 75-year old female from Raleigh County, a 63-year old female from Preston County, a 68-year old female from Ohio County, a 75-year old male from Morgan County, a 70-year old male from McDowell County, a 44-year old female from Summers County, a 91-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Mercer County, a 65-year old female from Lewis County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 49-year old female from Nicholas County, a 39-year old male from Monongalia County, a 77-year old male from Wood County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from McDowell County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 93-year old female from Randolph County, and an 83-year old male from Mercer County.

“The loss of life weighs heavily on families and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “All West Virginians are encouraged to utilize the free testing and schedule a free COVID-19 vaccine.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (64), Berkeley (769), Boone (184), Braxton (88), Brooke (83), Cabell (612), Calhoun (25), Clay (45), Doddridge (96), Fayette (287), Gilmer (56), Grant (104), Greenbrier (173), Hampshire (85), Hancock (168), Hardy (91), Harrison (728), Jackson (202), Jefferson (243), Kanawha (1,029), Lewis (153), Lincoln (155), Logan (212), Marion (538), Marshall (201), Mason (172), McDowell (199), Mercer (426), Mineral (211), Mingo (152), Monongalia (288), Monroe (57), Morgan (76), Nicholas (195), Ohio (148), Pendleton (22), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (30), Preston (300), Putnam (432), Raleigh (398), Randolph (98), Ritchie (92), Roane (138), Summers (42), Taylor (102), Tucker (44), Tyler (61), Upshur (164), Wayne (316), Webster (71), Wetzel (130), Wirt (40), Wood (642), Wyoming (158). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Nicholas, Ohio, Pendlelton, Preston, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, Wirt, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County:

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Berkeley County:

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, wv (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Boone County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County:

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, parking lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus, parking lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Doddridge County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Farmers Market Pavillion, Rt. 18 (beside old high school football field), West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Fayette County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Greenbrier County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Hancock County:

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Lot beside of Hancock County Magistrate Office (look for tent), 900 North Chester Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Hardy County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Marion County:

10:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County:

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Mingo County:

9:00 AM – 2:30 PM, Gilbert City Hall, 5 Wharncliff Avenue, Gilbert, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monongalia County:

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County:

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Nicholas County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center, 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Pendleton County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Preston County:

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel:

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, United Methodist Church, 130 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Upshur County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park (corner of Florida Street and Madison Street), Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wirt County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Matheny Funeral Home, 448 Juliana Street, Elizabeth, WV

Wood County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln Elementary, 3010 Murdoch Avenue, Parkersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Fellowship Baptist Church, 3300 Rosemar Road, Vienna, WV

Wyoming County:

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

