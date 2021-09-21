Active COVID-19 cases drop to 17,000+

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 21, 2021, there are currently 17,435 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 17 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,441 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 4,035 3,578 457 98 Greenbrier 2,881 2,547 334 75 McDowell 1,782 1,521 261 30 Mercer 4,886 4,185 701 146 Monroe 1,526 1,362 164 21 Nicholas 2,059 1,773 286 30 Pocahontas 579 538 41 15 Raleigh 6,960 6,223 737 130 Summers 980 863 117 27 Wyoming 2,773 2,424 349 45

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 955 292 164

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Hancock County, a 70-year old female from Logan County, a 61-year old female from Roane County, an 80-year old female from Marion County, a 71-year old male from Marion County, an 86-year old female from Marion County, a 72-year old male from Brooke County, a 73-year old female from Monroe County, a 62-year old female from Raleigh County, a 59-year old female from Harrison County, an 88-year old female from Raleigh County, a 93-year old female from Marion County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, an 84-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 52-year old female from Logan County.

“With a heavy heart, we extend our sympathies to these families for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As West Virginians, we must not tire of preventive measures that ensure the health and safety of our friends, family and neighbors.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (102), Berkeley (717), Boone (250), Braxton (223), Brooke (150), Cabell (1,221), Calhoun (76), Clay (102), Doddridge (70), Fayette (457), Gilmer (41), Grant (205), Greenbrier (334), Hampshire (222), Hancock (260), Hardy (176), Harrison (847), Jackson (259), Jefferson (369), Kanawha (1,244), Lewis (192), Lincoln (166), Logan (418), Marion (587), Marshall (359), Mason (215), McDowell (261), Mercer (701), Mineral (360), Mingo (346), Monongalia (381), Monroe (164), Morgan (153), Nicholas (286), Ohio (327), Pendleton (69), Pleasants (90), Pocahontas (41), Preston (399), Putnam (655), Raleigh (737), Randolph (188), Ritchie (152), Roane (107), Summers (117), Taylor (168), Tucker (62), Tyler (111), Upshur (325), Wayne (480), Webster (72), Wetzel (193), Wirt (62), Wood (817), Wyoming (349). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Preston, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Brooke County:

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County:

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Clay County:

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road South, West Union, WV

Fayette County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (please do not block the fire station entrance)

Greenbrier County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV Campground, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 63 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Hardy County:

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lewis County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 465 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County:

10:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County:

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mingo County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Monongalia County:

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County:

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Preston County:

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV

Raleigh County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh

Randolph County:

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Parking lot across from the Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County:

10:00 AM – 12:0 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Upshur County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park (corner of Florida and Madison Streets), Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wyoming County:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

