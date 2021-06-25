Active COVID-19 cases down to 1,750+ in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 25, 2021, there have been 2,990,975 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 163,804 total cases and 2,876 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,901 2,870 31 79 Greenbrier 1,994 1,954 40 64 McDowell 1,228 1,203 25 26 Mercer 3,425 3,324 101 121 Monroe 1,020 985 35 17 Nicholas 1,347 1,284 63 21 Pocahontas 412 411 1 12 Raleigh 5,098 5,033 65 98 Summers 727 719 8 22 Wyoming 1,979 1,962 17 40

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 86 27 12

There have been no deaths reported to DHHR in the last 24 hours.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,514), Berkeley (12,828), Boone (2,175), Braxton (1,012), Brooke (2,247), Cabell (8,871), Calhoun (386), Clay (542), Doddridge (640), Fayette (3,549), Gilmer (882), Grant (1,309), Greenbrier (2,890), Hampshire (1,920), Hancock (2,843), Hardy (1,572), Harrison (6,183), Jackson (2,248), Jefferson (4,794), Kanawha (15,483), Lewis (1,283), Lincoln (1,604), Logan (3,285), Marion (4,646), Marshall (3,536), Mason (2,058), McDowell (1,613), Mercer (5,156), Mineral (2,977), Mingo (2,757), Monongalia (9,390), Monroe (1,220), Morgan (1,225), Nicholas (1,903), Ohio (4,310), Pendleton (724), Pleasants (957), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,321), Raleigh (7,087), Randolph (2,853), Ritchie (757), Roane (661), Summers (864), Taylor (1,278), Tucker (546), Tyler (744), Upshur (1,964), Wayne (3,181), Webster (543), Wetzel (1,385), Wirt (457), Wood (7,944), Wyoming (2,047).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Calhoun and Doddridge counties in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Putnam, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Grant County:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Marshall County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monongalia County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

Additional testing will be held on Saturday, June 26 in Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

