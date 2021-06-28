Active COVID-19 cases below 1500 for first time since May 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 28, 2021, there have been 3,001,257 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 163,967 total cases and 2,878 deaths. The active cases are below 1,500 which is the first time since May 18, 2020.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,903 2,876 27 79 Greenbrier 1,996 1,964 32 64 McDowell 1,228 1,211 17 26 Mercer 3,435 3,335 100 121 Monroe 1,020 993 27 17 Nicholas 1,351 1,303 48 21 Pocahontas 412 411 1 12 Raleigh 5,100 5,059 41 98 Summers 728 719 9 22 Wyoming 1,983 1,960 23 40

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 86 27 12

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Clay County and a 70-year old male from Jefferson County. “We have lost too many loved ones to COVID-19 and send our sympathies to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Choose to be vaccinated for the peace of mind that comes with knowing that you have done all you can to protect yourself, your family, and your community.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,514), Berkeley (12,833), Boone (2,176), Braxton (1,016), Brooke (2,247), Cabell (8,879), Calhoun (388), Clay (543), Doddridge (642), Fayette (3,551), Gilmer (884), Grant (1,311), Greenbrier (2,892), Hampshire (1,925), Hancock (2,844), Hardy (1,585), Harrison (6,191), Jackson (2,254), Jefferson (4,798), Kanawha (15,494), Lewis (1,285), Lincoln (1,606), Logan (3,292), Marion (4,648), Marshall (3,537), Mason (2,060), McDowell (1,613), Mercer (5,174), Mineral (2,977), Mingo (2,761), Monongalia (9,395), Monroe (1,221), Morgan (1,225), Nicholas (1,905), Ohio (4,311), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (958), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,326), Raleigh (7,090), Randolph (2,855), Ritchie (760), Roane (662), Summers (866), Taylor (1,280), Tucker (546), Tyler (745), Upshur (1,967), Wayne (3,180), Webster (544), Wetzel (1,390), Wirt (457), Wood (7,944), Wyoming (2,055).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Wayne County in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov .

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Jefferson, Lincoln, Monongalia, Morgan, Ritchie, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx .

