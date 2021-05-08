Active cases continue to decrease; now at 7,012

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 8, 2021, there have been 2,781,925 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 156,001 total cases and 2,726 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,802 2,547 255 75 Greenbrier 1,911 1,692 219 61 McDowell 1,197 1,088 109 23 Mercer 3,163 2,851 312 115 Monroe 932 869 63 17 Nicholas 1,194 979 215 19 Pocahontas 406 405 1 11 Raleigh 4,828 4,236 592 84 Summers 682 644 38 22 Wyoming 1,909 1,813 96 39

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 241 79 39

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old female from Monongalia County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Boone County, a 71-year old male from Raleigh County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Ohio County, and a 70-year old male from Marshall County.

“Each death of a West Virginian is a loss if felt by all,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sincere condolences to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,422), Berkeley (12,279), Boone (2,004), Braxton (925), Brooke (2,192), Cabell (8,667), Calhoun (317), Clay (493), Doddridge (588), Fayette (3,426), Gilmer (826), Grant (1,272), Greenbrier (2,774), Hampshire (1,796), Hancock (2,788), Hardy (1,514), Harrison (5,677), Jackson (2,088), Jefferson (4,577), Kanawha (14,855), Lewis (1,179), Lincoln (1,459), Logan (3,083), Marion (4,399), Marshall (3,416), Mason (1,999), McDowell (1,554), Mercer (4,792), Mineral (2,844), Mingo (2,552), Monongalia (9,169), Monroe (1,125), Morgan (1,164), Nicholas (1,657), Ohio (4,191), Pendleton (700), Pleasants (871), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,862), Putnam (5,107), Raleigh (6,723), Randolph (2,561), Ritchie (700), Roane (626), Summers (817), Taylor (1,224), Tucker (524), Tyler (705), Upshur (1,855), Wayne (3,075), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,319), Wirt (416), Wood (7,737), Wyoming (1,979).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Brooke County in this report.

Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information, including information on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Lewis and Putnam counties and Sunday in Wirt County.

May 8

Lewis County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 456 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

May 9

Wirt County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Matheny Funeral Home, 448 Juliana Street, Elizabeth, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

