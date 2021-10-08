ACE Adventure Resort to host free live music events this month

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Gauley Season is coming to a close, and ACE Adventure Resort is pulling out all the stops for the rest of October.

For the next few weekends, visitors will be able to enjoy live music at the Lost Paddle, while participating in tons of outdoor activities.

According to ACE’s Marketing Director Haynes Mansfield, there are plenty of outdoor opportunities at the resort.

“If you’re not into rafting, we have an amazing zipline course,” Mansfield said. “It’s the only zipline course that offers a view of the New River Gorge National Park right from the zips. It’s a great way to check out the leaves as they fall.”

This weekend, a free show will feature Mike Mullen and the Bringdowns. And next weekend there will be three different bands, including a local favorite called The Kind Thieves.

ACE is expecting more tourists as the fall colors change and tourists flock to the New River Gorge. Fall colors are expected to peak later this month.

