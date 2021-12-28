ACE Adventure Resort to host first-ever Polar Bear Plunge

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – ACE Adventure Resort invites people out for a chilly dip in ACE Lake on New Year’s Day for their first-ever Polar Bear Plunge.

The plunge will begin at noon and it’s $10 per person to enter, all of the proceeds for the event going straight to helping raise money for the animals at the New River Humane Society.

“Everybody has always wanted to do a polar plunge and I said if we’re going to do one, I want it to benefit some sort of local organization, benefit some sort of charity or something like that, so the New River Humane Society has been a great partner with us for some other events,” says Chris Colin, Special Events Coordinator at ACE.

“And we’re doing some events later this year, so we thought it would be great to raise some money for those folks,” he says.

But, before the fun begins at the lake, ACE also invites people to come out and ring in the new year with them at their New Year’s Eve party at the Lost Paddle Bar and Grill.

Tickets for the event is $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

