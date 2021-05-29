ACE Adventure Resort hosts Wonderland Mountain Challenge

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Over 150 walkers and runners came out for the annual Wonderland Mountain Challenge at ACE Adventure Resort this Memorial Day weekend, and while this mountain trek may be a challenging one, it offers some unforgettable scenery along the way. with 1,500 acres and over 35 miles of trails, ACE certainly provides a challenge for the three different kinds of participants in the Wonderland Mountain Challenge, whether it be the half marathon, the 10 K run, or the 5-mile hike. But everyone seemed happy to be a part of it.

“We’re excited,” says race participant Pam Smith. “Last year with COVID, we didn’t get to do any races whatsoever, so we’re happy to be here and doing this race today. This is just our first.”

The participants were given a medal for finishing, a free lunch, a free night’s stay at the resort, and first, second, and third place winners earned cash prizes.

