Aaron Walker selected as Appalachian Power President and Chief Operating Officer

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – American Electric Power (AEP) has named Aaron Walker President and Chief Operating Office of Appalachian Power. Walker succeeds Chris Beam, AEP’s Executive Vice President of Energy Services.

Walker joined Appalachian Power in 2020, recently serving as Vice President of Distribution Operations for Appalachian Power. As President and COO, he will be responsible for all aspects of Appalachian Power’s service, including customer service, distribution operations, safety, communications, external affairs, and regulatory functions.

