AAA projects over 265,000 West Virginians to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – AAA expects over 265,000 West Virginians will travel more than 50 miles from home this holiday weekend.

The projection is slightly higher than last year and represents an increase of a little more than 1 percent.

This year’s travel forecast tracked nearly 98% of pre-pandemic 2019 Thanksgiving travel volume across the nation.

Today’s national gas price is $3.66, an increase of 26 cents compared to last year. The West Virginia average is $3.55, up 22 cents compared to prices a year ago.

To avoid the most hectic times, travelers should try to head out early on Wednesday or before 11:00 AM on Thanksgiving Day.

When traveling home again, individuals should avoid travel between 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Nearly 7 percent of West Virginians traveling–about 17,830–will fly to their holiday destinations, according to AAA’s travel forecast, representing more than a 7 percent jump compared to last year.

