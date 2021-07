RAVEN, VA (WOAY) 36-year old David Whitt of Tazewell County was arrested this morning for the shooting death of his wife, Ashley.

Whitt is also accused of also shooting 33-year old Chris Shelton in the early morning hours, Friday. He’s currently being treated at Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting, and are still investigating.

Related