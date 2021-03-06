A special birthday celebrated in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A beloved Beckley resident, Virgil Dennis Pack, celebrated his 90th birthday Saturday. With the help of his friends and family, Mr. Pack was given a surprise parade past his house, a birthday song from his son, and a big party in honor of his many years of life. When asked how he felt today, his response was better than anyone would expect for someone who just turned 90.

“I feel good. I still play music with my band, and if anyone wants to book us, we’re a go!” Says Mr. Pack.

Virgil not only has a passion for playing music, but he also enjoys cars and simply spending time with his wife, five children, and the rest of his family and friends.